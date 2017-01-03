BioTime and subsidiary Cell Cure Neurosciences establish new manufacturing center in Israel

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) and Cell Cure Neurosciences announces the establishment of a new, 800-square meter, state-of-the-art, cGMP manufacturing center in Jerusalem.

The facility is equipped to produce a range of cell therapies for the treatment of various degenerative human diseases. The plan is to supply OpRegen for the company’s ongoing clinical trial program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, or dry AMD.

Adi Mohanty, Co-CEO of BioTime says, “Near term, this new center will manufacture OpRegen doses to treat the patients enrolled in the clinical trial program. Longer term, this center may manufacture additional cell therapies as our products progress into clinical trials and then into commercial distribution.”