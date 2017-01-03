Lydall completes acquisition of Gutsche

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) completed the acquisition of MGF Gutsche GmbH & Co. KG on December 30, for $58M in cash.

The Company used $32M of borrowings from its existing revolving credit facility and the remainder was paid from cash on hand.

Dale G. Barnhart, Lydall’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very excited to have completed the acquisition of Gutsche as it combines two complementary companies in the industrial filtration and technical materials markets. With the addition of Gutsche, we gain an experienced management team and an attractive footprint to serve Europe as well as secure a strong filtration position in the fast growing waste-to-energy incineration market. In addition, we are able to complement our China-based sales with a focus on the greater Asia-Pacific export markets. Gutsche is a well-known leading brand in the industry with an excellent reputation for high quality products and a proven culture of innovation.”

