Sanofi re-ups with MyoKardia in cardiomyopathy; $45M milestone triggered

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) is eligible to receive a $45M milestone payment by January 31 from cardiomyopathy collaboration partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) triggered by the latter's election to continue the partnership that was formed in August 2014. Sanofi had the option of concluding the collaboration at the end of 2016 or extending the agreement.

The collaboration includes three MyoKardia programs, two in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and one in dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Phase 2-stage MYK-461 is being developed to treat symptomatic obstructive HCM, an Orphan Drug designation by the FDA. DMC candidate MYK-491 should enter Phase 1 development in H1.

MyoKardia retains U.S. commercial rights to MYK-461 and discovery-phase HCM-2 and co-promotion rights to MYK-491.