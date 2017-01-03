DryShips updates revolving credit facility

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) announces that it has signed a refinancing agreement with Sifnos Shareholders Inc.

Stifnos is an entity controlled by DryShips Chairman George Economou.

Under the terms of the update revolver, Sifnos has extended a new loan of up to $200M that is secured by all of the company's present and future assets except the MV Raraka.

The new revolver carries an interest rate of Libor plus 5.5%.

"We are pleased to have now completed the restoration of our balance sheet. With total available liquidity of $155.8 million we are now ready to begin looking at acquisition opportunities in all of the shipping sectors including drybulk vessels, tankers, and gas carriers, as the opportunities arise," says Economou.

DRYS +1.63% premarket to $3.75.

Source: Press Release