Mattersight appoints David Mullen as new CFO

Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR) announced the appointment of David Mullen as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mullen is currently on the company's Board of Directors, and will remain on the board while serving as Chief Financial Officer.

"David has a proven track record of almost 30 years of hands-on operating experience with successful high-growth technology companies, with 15 years as a public company executive. As a board member at Mattersight, he also had a unique understanding of the immense opportunity in front of us," said Kelly Conway, CEO of Mattersight. "I'm excited to have a CFO of David's caliber joining the management team."

Press Release