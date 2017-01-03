Stocks set for strong open amid upbeat Chinese economic data

Stocks are poised to open the new year with a bang, helped by higher oil prices and upbeat economic data from China; S&P and Dow +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

China's December Caixin manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected and at its strongest level since early 2013.

European markets are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.4%, but Germany's DAX lags at -0.1% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite finished +1% but Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% .

In corporate news, GM recoups premarket losses after responding to Pres.-elect Trump's threat to implement a border tax on its Chevy Cruze, stating that all Cruze vehicles are built in Ohio rather than Mexico, as Trump claimed.

U.S. crude oil +2.5% at $55.09/bbl, as production cuts lift hopes that the global oil oversupply will diminish.

The U.S. Treasury market remains near its overnight low, with the 10-year yield up 6 bps to 2.51%.

Still ahead: PMI manufacturing index, ISM manufacturing index, construction spending.