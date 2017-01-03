Cellular Biomedicine expands cell production with capacity to produce CAR-T therapies to treat 10,000 cancer patients annually

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) announces the signing of a ten-year lease of a 113,038 square feet building located in the “Pharma Valley” in Shanghai Zhangjiang High-Tech Park. By the end of 2017, the Company anticipates that the new Zhangjiang will be capable of supporting simultaneous clinical trials for five different CAR-T and stem cell products, or approximately the ability to treat 10,000 cancer patients and 10,000 stem cell patients per year.

CBMG recently announced the approval and commencement of patient enrollment in China for its CARD-1 Phase I clinical trial.