Even 0% tax rate won't help GE, J.P. Morgan analyst says

General Electric (GE +0.6% ) opens higher even as J.P. Morgan reiterates its Underweight rating and $28 price target on the shares, as analyst Stephen Tusa says the company's fundamentals are more negative than he envisioned a year ago.

GE bulls anticipate a favorable tax environment for the company under a Trump administration, but Tusa believes that even at zero, the tax impact for GE is only slightly more positive than the average for its peer group, given the limited benefits from a tax repatriation.

”Fundamentally, we see more downside than upside" for GE, and fundamentals "will matter more than any one-time step up," Tusa writes.