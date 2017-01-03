TRACON Pharma clarifies development path for lead product candidate; shares ahead 11%

Thinly traded nano cap TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON +11.2% ) jumps out of the blocks this morning on the news that it has reached agreement with the FDA on the protocol design, clinical endpoints and statistical analysis method for its Phase 3 study assessing lead product candidate TRC105 for the treatment of advanced angiosarcoma, a cancer of the inner lining of blood vessels. Enrollment should start shortly.

The 124-subject trial, called TAPPAS, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRC105 and pazopanib [Novartis' (NVS +0.2% ) Votrient] compared to pazopanib alone. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival. Secondary endpoints include overall survival and objective response rate.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is September 2018. The estimated study completion date is December 2018.

TRC105 (carotuximab) is a novel clinical-stage antibody to endoglin, a protein overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that is essential for angiogenesis. It has Orphan Drug status for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and Fast Track status for kidney cancer.