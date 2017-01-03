Shareholder urges EQT to explore merger with Antero, Range Resources

EQT (EQT -0.1% ) shareholder Chapter IV Investors says it is encouraging the company to evaluate a potential stock-for-stock merger with either Antero Resources (AR +3.9% ) or Range Resources (RRC -1.4% ), and contrast the options vs. a go-it-alone strategy.

Chapter IV says either merger would create the largest and best-positioned natural gas producer in the U.S., with an expected pro forma enterprise value exceeding $25B, and would control a complementary, high-growth midstream business that would provide cash flow stability and funding to accelerate its high-return E&P business.

RRC says it has not been contacted by EQT about a potential merger and does not to initiate any such discussions.