Comcast makes metadata move with acquisition of Watchwith

Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ) has acquired Watchwith to enhance search and discovery on its X1 platform with the help of data.

Watchwith has built a video metadata platform designed to offer deeper search by identifying what's happening inside a program -- including memorable scenes, or which actors are appearing on screen -- rather than the more basic information about a program (stars, release date).

Watchwith has joined the CoMPASS unit at Comcast that has been pursuing metadata, search, personalization and recommendation services for Comcast's offerings.

The move makes Comcast a deeper metadata player, a space where TiVo and Nielsen's Gracenote are key movers.