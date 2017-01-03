Delta Technology Holdings signs supply contract with large chinese manufacturer

Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DELT) entered into a long-term contract to provide a monthly supply of 40 tons of 2-chlorobenzaldehyde to Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials.

"There is a great priority placed on the purity and stability of the raw materials provided," said Shi Weiping, head of the Sales Department at Delta Technology. "That's why we are so pleased that Changzhou Tronly recognizes the advantages Delta Technology presents in production technology and product quality control and has chosen our company to be its exclusive supplier of OBCA products."

"This is an important contract for Delta Technology, showing that our Company's production technology and quality control have been recognized by a prominent high-tech company. This is a promising new market for Delta Technology and we are pleased to share this news with our investors," said Mr. Shi.

Press Release