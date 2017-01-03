RBC downgrades quintet of REITs

We could say "throws in the towel" on a quintet of underperforming REITs, but not all in the group are struggling.

Downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform are CareTrust REIT (CTRE -1% ), Extra Space Storage (EXR -0.7% ), Kilroy Realty (KRC -0.7% ), and Seritage Growth (SRG -1.4% ). Cut to Outperform from Top Pick is Regency Centers (REG -0.6% ).