RBC downgrades quintet of REITs

We could say "throws in the towel" on a quintet of underperforming REITs, but not all in the group are struggling.
Downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform are CareTrust REIT (CTRE -1%), Extra Space Storage (EXR -0.7%), Kilroy Realty (KRC -0.7%), and Seritage Growth (SRG -1.4%). Cut to Outperform from Top Pick is Regency Centers (REG -0.6%).
Now-former Top Pick Regency Centers is about flat Y/Y, but lower by 18% over the last six months. Seritage and Extra Space are down 15% over that same time frame. CareTrust and Kilroy, however, are ahead nearly double digits during that period.