Dish Network up as it launches music/voice upgrades, and new streaming box

With a number of hardware/software announcements today, Dish Network (DISH +3.3% ) looks to upgrade the home entertainment experience by making its boxes more powerful and responsive.

The company's the first to directly integrate voice control via Amazon's (Alexa-based) Echo and Dot devices into its fast-developing Hopper set-top box. That will provide for customers to request programs through their Alexa device by giving commands such as "Play the Warriors game" or "Watch Game of Thrones season 1, episode 2."

The launch of a Dish Music app will add multi-room music capability to its Hopper 2, Hopper 3 and connected Joey client boxes. The app uses DTS Play-Fi technology and can play popular streaming sources (including iHeartRadio, Pandora and Tidal) in various rooms through the TV-connected boxes.

Meanwhile, Dish has launched the AirTV Player, an Android TV streaming box that can combine over-the-air local channels with on-demand streaming and Internet TV. Sling TV, Netflix and YouTube come preinstalled (though users can add many more apps), and while channel sources remain separate, they appear integrated into the same channel guide, reducing hunting for programming.