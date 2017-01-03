Tangoe discloses reception of acquisition proposals, improbability of meeting NASDAQ listing compliance

Non-binding proposal from Marlin Management Company LLC, affiliate of Marlin Equity Partners (10.4% owner of issued and outstanding common shares), for $7.50 in cash per all outstanding common shares, and joint proposal from Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (14.78% owner) and Vector Capital Management L.P. (9.85% owner) for $7 in cash per share for all outstanding common shares noted.

Tangoe (TNGO +0.6% ) has furthermore notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of doubts over meeting a previously-held March 10, 2017 financial restatement process deadline to retain listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Request to trade through the date has been made with NASDAQ response awaited.

Proposals and alternatives under evaluation, trading cautioned.

