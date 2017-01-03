Interpace Diagnostics to work with BCBS program to secure/preserve test coverage; shares jump 89%

Nano cap Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG +88.9% ) rockets on an 8x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has entered into an agreement with the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association's Center for Clinical Effectiveness to develop the best ways to secure and preserve coverage for its tests.

The Center, called Evidence Street, gives the company an opportunity to provide evidence supporting the clinical benefits of its molecular Thyroid and Pancreas tests that will support further coverage determinations among BCBS and other health plans. Interpace will also have the opportunity to present benefit data on tests that are due to be launched in the near future.