Major upside seen for Hostess with Twinkies ice cream on the way

Hostess Brands (TWNK +0.4% ) is named a top pick at Dane Capital Management for 2017.

The firm sees 20% upside potential for Hostess shares (75% for warrants holders), based in part on the company's new ice cream partnership with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF).

The new Hostess ice cream products could be in grocery store aisles within weeks, says Dane. CSP Magazin reported a few weeks ago that Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was lined up to sell the Hostess CupCakes, Sno Balls and Twinkies ice cream varieties.

Dane's summary on Hostess: "We believe Hostess Brands is an iconic brand trading at a discount to others in the unhealthy snack food category such as Hershey's and Mondelez. It's growing faster than both, and also has higher EBITDA margins."