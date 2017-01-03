Total, Shell, Eni eligible to bid for new Iran oil, gas projects

Iran's national oil company reveals that several European oil and gas companies, including Total (TOT +0.4% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.9% ), Eni (E +1.9% ) and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) will be eligible to bid for the country’s new oil and gas projects.

Several newcomers are on Iran's list of included energy companies, such as Finland's Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF), Norway's DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) and Germany's Wintershall; Asian players include CNPC (PTR +2.3% ), Inpex, KOGAS and Petronas.

Britain’s BP (BP +1.9% ) and Norway’s Statoil (STO +2.7% ) are not on Iran's list; BP already had opted out of the bidding.

Iran plans to award new projects to the companies it has qualified through a new format of oil sector contracts, including joint ventures with international companies, which will be paid with a share of production.