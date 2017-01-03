Global yields move sharply higher out of the 2017 gate

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is up a mere three basis points to 2.505%, but double-digit yield advances are taking place all across Western Europe, including Germany, where the 10-year Bund yield is higher by 10.2 bps to 0.286%.

Released just over 30 minutes ago, the U.S. ISM manufacturing report didn't disappoint the economy bulls. The headline gauge of 54.7 rose from November and topped estimates. Both the New Orders and Production sub-indexes jumped above 60, as did Prices Paid.

TLT -0.45% , TBT +0.9%

