Zynerba launches mid-stage study of ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome; shares up 3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +3% ) initiates an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating co-lead product candidate ZYN002 cannabidiol (CBD) topical gel in children with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by intellectual disability and behavioral and learning challenges.

The 16-subject study will evaluate 50 mg of CBD in ZYN002 4.2% gel once daily and may be titrated up to 125 mg twice daily during the six-week titration period. Primary outcome measures include changes in anxiety, depression and mood as measured by a scale called ADAMS.