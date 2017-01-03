Qualcomm reportedly finalizing commitment to SoftBank's technology investment fund

Following reports Apple had been in discussions, now claimed advanced and similarly near completion, over inclusion in SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY +0.2% ) prospectively $100B Vision Fund, Qualcomm is the latest major name cited for involvement.

Terms and amounts under consideration at both Apple and Qualcomm (QCOM +0.4% ), however, currently remain opaque.

