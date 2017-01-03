Ford details EV plans, cancels Mexico plant project

Ford (F +2.4% ) announces details on seven of the 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years.

Hybrid versions of the top-selling F-150 pickup and iconic Mustang sports car are both in the mix. A Transit Custom plug-in hybrid is also on tap.

Ford also says it will introduce a fully electric SUV with an expected range of 300 miles.

The automaker also announced plans to invest $700M to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan into a factory that will build autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. The expansion will create 700 new jobs.

Ford is canceling plans for a $1.7B facility in Mexico.

Source: Press Release