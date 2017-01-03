Axsome Therapeutics on go to start Phase 2/3 study of AXS-05 in H1

The FDA OKs Axsome Therapeutics' (AXSM -2.2% ) IND for AXS-05 for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's patients, clearing the way for the start of a Phase 2/3 study in H1.

The 330-subject, three-arm trial will evaluate AXS-05 against placebo and bupropion, one of the components in the drug candidate. The primary endpoint will be measured by a scale called Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory.

AXS-05 is an orally available combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. The role of bupropion, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, is to enhance the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters.