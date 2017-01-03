First Data, Total Systems rally as Stephens upgrades

Analyst Brett Huff says investors may start rotating back into the payment processing names thanks to the big bank rally.
First Data (FDC +3.2%) is up 33% over the last six months, but interestingly has given back most of its post-election gains, notes Huff. The market, says Huff, has "yet to reward" the company for improvement in North American Global Business Solutions. He upgrades to Overweight from Equalweight. The $19 price target suggests nearly 35% upside from last year's close.
The stock price of Total Systems Services (TSS +4.4%) has received very little "Trump bump," says Huff. With muted Street expectations, the company needs just "OK execution" to top estimates. He upgrades to Overweight, with $64 price target suggesting more than 30% upside.