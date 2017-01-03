Tronox to rally more, EBITDA to nearly double in 2017, analyst says

Tronox (TROX +4.8% ) shares should continue to outperform in 2017 on additional titanium dioxide price hikes, “positively inflecting” ore and mineral sands prices, Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed says, Bloomberg reports.

TROX's 2017 EBITDA should nearly double to $532M, Ahmed estimates, despite modeling “conservative assumptions” for the company, with a $300/ton increment in 2017 TiO2 prices along with a $160/ton hike in rutile ore prices.

TROX - which rose 164% in 2016 vs. TiO2 peers CC +312%, KRO +112% and HUN +68% - is rated Overweight with a $17 price target at Alembic.