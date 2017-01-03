Liberty Global, Vodafone wrap Dutch joint venture

With the new year, Liberty Global (LBTYA +1.1% ) and Vodafone (VOD +1.7% ) have completed the joint venture they planned to create in the Netherlands, establishing a new converged communications firm.

The venture -- to be called VodafoneZiggo Group -- combines Liberty's Ziggo fiber-rich broadband with Vodafone's top mobile operation into a firm with combined revenue of more than €4B. The venture will sell services under both the Vodafone and Ziggo brands.

After closing and following recapitalization, Liberty Global will receive €2.2B and Vodafone €0.6B in cash.

Once Vodafone's divestment of its fixed business Vodafone Thuis is accounted for, net present value of synergies for the deal is estimated around €3.5B. Vodafone Thuis had been generating negative cash flow (-€73M in the 12 months ended September 2016).