Ford charges ahead with EV and autonomous plans

Ford (NYSE:F) says hybrid versions of the F-150 and Mustang will be available by 2020 in North America.

The automaker also notes that it has a memorandum of understanding with automakers in Europe to create an "ultra-fast" charging network" and is running a wireless recharging pilot program in the U.S. aimed at short-distance drivers.

Shares of Ford are up 2.51% to $12.44. Toyota (TM +0.9% ) and Tesla Motors (TSLA +1.5% ) both moved lower after the major Ford announcement, but are still in positive territory.

