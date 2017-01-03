Evercore, Baird analysts diverge on Paccar outlook

Paccar (PCAR +1.6% ) is higher as two research firms disagree on the company's outlook, with Evercore ISI upgrading PCAR to Buy from Hold and raising its price target to $77 from $59 while Baird downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform.

Evercore's David Raso already had upgraded the industrials and machinery sector after the U.S. election but he has grown even more confident in the sector, predicting 2018 results would beat consensus estimates by a significant amount as the space's "valuation is still fairly attractive," and PCAR in particular should benefit from strong demand for new heavy trucks in 2018.

However, Baird downgrades the shares on valuation concerns, noting that truck stocks outpaced the overall market by nearly 25% last year, pushing valuations near historic highs.