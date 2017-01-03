Disney +2% as Evercore boosts to a top pick

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 2% to mark a new 52-week high after Evercore ISI moved to upgrade shares to one of its top picks.
The firm has a Buy rating and price target of $120, implying 13% upside. Overall, analysts tend to split between Hold and Buy and consensus price target is around $109 vs today's $106.26.
Evercore's price target is one of the most bullish. Loop Capital recently reiterated its Buy rating with a target of $113.
Disney shares had wrapped an up-and-down 2016 on a down note, finishing 0.8% lower for the year.