Disney +2% as Evercore boosts to a top pick

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 2% to mark a new 52-week high after Evercore ISI moved to upgrade shares to one of its top picks.

The firm has a Buy rating and price target of $120, implying 13% upside. Overall, analysts tend to split between Hold and Buy and consensus price target is around $109 vs today's $106.26.

Evercore's price target is one of the most bullish. Loop Capital recently reiterated its Buy rating with a target of $113.