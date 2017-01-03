Today's analyst action

ChromaDex (CDXC +6.9% ) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (70% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX +0.2% ) initiated with Buy rating and $43 (33% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

C.R. Bard (BCR +1.4% ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley. Price target raised to $260 (14% upside) from $240.

Patterson Companies (PDCO +3.3% ) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral by Baird. Price target raised to $47 (11% upside) from $38.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX +0.7% ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Mizuho. Price target raised to $103 (11% upside) from $88.

Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX -0.8% ) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight by JPMorgan.

Medtronic (MDT -1.1% ) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by Morgan Stanley. Price target lowered to $77 (9% upside) from $85. Downgraded to Neutral from Buy by Bank of America.