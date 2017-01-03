Today's analyst action

ChromaDex (CDXC +6.9%) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (70% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX +0.2%) initiated with Buy rating and $43 (33% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.
C.R. Bard (BCR +1.4%) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley. Price target raised to $260 (14% upside) from $240.
Patterson Companies (PDCO +3.3%) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral by Baird. Price target raised to $47 (11% upside) from $38.
Quest Diagnostics (DGX +0.7%) upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Mizuho. Price target raised to $103 (11% upside) from $88.
Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX -0.8%) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight by JPMorgan.
Medtronic (MDT -1.1%) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by Morgan Stanley. Price target lowered to $77 (9% upside) from $85. Downgraded to Neutral from Buy by Bank of America.
McKesson (MCK +4%) downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $147 (1% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.
