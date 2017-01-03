Nat gas tumbles 8.5% as Arctic blast now seen shorter than expected

Natural gas futures plunge 8.5% as weather forecasts predict temperatures will swing higher in the coming weeks, the latest sharp swing in recent weeks as prices react to shifts in the short term weather outlook.

The Arctic blast is now expected to be briefer than many anticipated, with milder temperatures taking hold in mid-January, which analysts say could bring an end to a string of big withdrawals of natural gas from storage.

Among individual stocks: CHK -2% , SWN -9.3% , COG -5.7% , RRC -5.6% , RICE -6.6% , EQT -3.5% , AR -0.8% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG