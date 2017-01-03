Xerox rallies after Conduent separation, analyst upgrades

JPMorgan sees significant margin expansion for Xerox (NYSE:XRX) as it begins regular trading today following the spinoff of Conduent. Analyst Paul Coster lines up an Overweight rating and $10.50 price target.

Credit Suisse is also bullish, upgrading Xerox to Outperform from Neutral and assigning a price target of $8.

Shares of Xerox are up 16% to $6.66. Earlier Seeking Alpha posts on the Conduent separation and premarket movers didn't factor in the distribution into the share price movement.

Previously: Xerox sets Conduent free (Jan. 3)