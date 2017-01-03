Sector ETFs come to mid-caps

In what would be the first exchange-traded funds to track sectors within the S&P MidCap 400 Index, Elkhorn Investments launches nine S&P MidCap ETFs. Each has a 0.29% expense ratio.

Elkhorn S&P MidCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (XD), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Energy Portfolio (XE), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Financials Portfolio (XF), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Health Care Portfolio (XH), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Industrials Portfolio (XI), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Information Technology Portfolio (XK), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Materials Portfolio (XM), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (XS), Elkhorn S&P MidCap Utilities Portfolio (XU).