Facebook started with Buy rating at Aegis Capital

Setting $150 target, analyst Victor Anthony considers user growth, advertiser demand, time spent, live video, video ads, improved ad targeting and Facebook's Instagram business offsets to slowing ad load growth. Further notes tendency for Facebook to assertively estimate expenses and post actual results below those expectations, considering this to remain the case for 2017.

Forecasts $1.8B in Instagram revenues for FY 2016 and $3.6B for FY 2017, forthcoming monetization (projects 2018) of Messenger and WhatsApp with both combined pegged at generating $2B in annual revenues shortly thereafter, and longer-term revenue options among other initiatives (Oculus, Graph Search, local e-commerce marketplaces, China entry).