WSJ: Shell seeks to streamline via asset sales in 2017

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) promised to make up for its $50B splurge on BG and pare down some of its $78B in debt by selling $30B worth of assets during 2016-18, but WSJ reports that so far Shell has fallen short of its target, announcing asset sales totaling only ~$5B during 2016 vs. the $6B-$8B the company had said it would reach last year.

“Shell’s high net debt and the slow progress against its divestment plan are the last major concerns for investors, with the view that it remains the key risk for a dividend cut,” Bernstein analysts say.

Shell has said it is already working on several asset sales and should close some of them early this year; WSJ says that likely will include a package of fields in the North Sea worth ~$3B and assets in Gabon worth nearly $1B, and in Iraq the company is in discussions to sell its stake in the West Qurna oil field to a Japanese consortium.

Macquarie's Iain Reid says Shell seems determined to sell at a price of its choosing, which could push the completion of its asset sale plan beyond 2018.