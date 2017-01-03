Oil turns sharply lower as concerns grow over sticking to production cuts

Crude oil futures have reversed course and moved sharply lower after touching their highest levels in 18 months, as concerns apparently begin to crop up over implementation of the crude oil output caps by OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

While no single catalyst seems responsible for the reversal, recent reports suggest that Libya and Nigeria, who were exempt from the cuts, have been making progress in restoring output faster than expected, and Kurdistan, which has not agreed to participate in the output cuts, reportedly is ramping up oil sales; a strong dollar and possible new year positioning dynamics also may be adding to the move.

“Indications of cheating - a major issue in past deals - would prove to be a significantly bearish factor,” says Schneider Electric analyst Robbie Frasier.

At least part of the reason for the move was technical, says Tyler Richey, noting "there was a roughly $1 ‘gap’ between Friday’s primary session close and this morning’s 9 a.m. open, and fast money traders chased it lower to ‘fill the gap.’”

ETFs: USO, OIL, XLE, UWTI, UCO, VDE, ERX, DWTI, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, DTO, USL, DUG, BGR, IYE, FENY, DNO, FIF, DBE, OLO, PXJ, RYE, SZO, DDG, FXN, RJN, OLEM, CRAK