Cool start for McDonald's in 2017

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is down 2.06% amid some controversy in Italy after the company opened a restaurant just outside Vatican City.

Bloomberg notes that today's action has sent McDonald's to below its 200-day moving average - a threshold seen as significant to technical traders.

Earlier today, a positive analyst note on Starbucks took a subtle swipe at McDonald's by predicting SBUX's market cap would rise to the largest in the sector. For that to happen, SBUX would have to bridge a gap of almost $19B in market cap.