Barron's: 14 emerging market stocks you should have owned last year

By sector, the list is dominated by commodity producers. By country the list is dominated by commodity producer Brazil, whose previously roughed-up Bovespa roared higher in 2016.

Russia's Mechel (NYSE:MTL) gained 267%, Brazil's Co. Siderurgica National (NYSE:SID) +242%, Brazil's Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) +178%, Peru's Co. de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) +175%, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) +164%, Petrobas (NYSE:PBR) +153%, Brazil's GOL Linhas Aereas (NYSE:GOL) +152%, Vale (NYSE:VALE) +140%, Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) +139%, India's Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) +129%, Sberbank Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) +118%, Brazil's Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) +115%, Brazil's CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) +115%, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) +113%.