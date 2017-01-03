Loop Capital sees 37% pop for Best Buy

Loop Capital Markets reiterates its Buy rating on Best Buy (BBY -0.7% ) on its view that store rationalization will pay off in the long term.

"We think store closures would drive improved sales productivity, four-wall contribution margins, returns on investment, and EPS accretion," writes analyst Anthony Chukumba.

Loop Capital's $58 price target on Best Buy is based off a 16.5x multiple of its FY17 EPS estimate.