2017 should be a better year for biopharma says Rodman & Renshaw

In a report, Rodman & Renshaw says the environment for biopharma firms should be quite a bit better than dreary old 2016 when controversy over aggressive pricing and legislative uncertainty marred the landscape. Key points:

The incoming pro-business administration should bode well despite Trump's comments about high drug prices.

M&A should moderate due to valuations and higher interest rates but could perk up if Mr. Trump follows through on his promises to permit the repatriation of offshore cash reserves and reduce corporate income taxes.

The passage of the 21st Century Cures Act, which enables the accelerated approval of drugs to treat conditions of high unmet need and antibiotics/antifungals under a special pathway, lightens the regulatory burden which, in certain cases, could be significant (e.g., more eteplirsen-type conditional approvals).

The number of drug approvals should continue apace. The drop in approvals in 2016 (36) compared to 2015 (41) was due to timing and not a change in FDA criteria. There could be 13 or more approvals by mid-year.

