TheStreet makes Lake Street Capital's Best Ideas 2017 list

The Street (NASDAQ:TST) may be well known, but it's far from well understood, says Lake Street Capital. Today's TST is a diversified media and subscription services platform with 78% recurring revenues driven by both B2C and B2B products.

Challenges such as fixing the B2C subscription business remain, but core assets - including lesser-known B2B properties - are still valuable.

A new management team and new board members with prior media turnaround success have Lake Street feeling good about the prospects.

The $2 price target suggests 135% upside .

As for the chance of a sale, it could happen, but more likely scenarios would be smaller asset sales or some sort of restructuring.