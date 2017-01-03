Drug price hikes continue; IBB +1.4% today

"Think the Era of Drug Price Increases is Over? Think Again?" So goes the title of a new note from Raymond James' Chris Raymond, noting a sizable number of key biotech price boosts on January 1.

Most are in-line with previous patterns, but not Biogen (BIIB +2.1% ), which was "measurably more aggressive than norm," he says.

Others which pushed through increases include Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR +1.6% ) and AMAG Pharma (AMAG -3.4% ). There's also AstraZeneca's (AZN +1% ) 5% price boost for Lynparza and a "slew" of increases at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.2% ), including Actemra up 1.5%, Herceptin up 3%, Pegasys up 5%.

Source: TheFly

via Adam Feuerstein ... Jefferies takes note of 9.9% price hikes across the board at Horizon Pharma (HZNP +2.8% ) and Insys Therapeutics (INSY +4.7% ) boosted the cost of Subsys by 9.5%.

