After tough year, 9 questions for Gilead

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) fell 30% last year in part thanks to the continued decline in hep-C sales, but also as management couldn't convince investors of a plan for the future, writes Ben Levisohn in Barron's. Keeping that in mind, RBC's Michael Yee has nine questions to ask when the company reports its Q4 next month.

Among them ... Do you sense that US Hep C scripts are finally flattening out and visibility and predictability is significantly better than last year?

Gilead recently struck a deal with Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) and Harvoni is now on the formulary with preferred access with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). How did this come about and how do you anticipate this will impact share for 2017 in the U.S.?

What has Merck (NYSE:MRK) been doing in the US Hep C market and is most of their share gains all from AbbVie?

Can you confirm that you hired a new Head of M&A from Lazard and what his role will be?

What can you say about your Phase I “FXR” drug and the potency as compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)?