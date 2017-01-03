Whirlpool to add Alexa capabilities to some home appliances

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR +0.4% ) is the latest consumer products company to add Amazon Echo capabilities to some of its home appliance products.

The company says it will launch new smart appliances - including washers, dryers, and ovens - with voice control capabilities that work through Alexa enabled devices.

"As we continue to explore innovative solutions, we always want to do so with consumers' habits and needs in mind," says Whirlpool VP Brett Dibkey.

Whirlpool Corporation plans to showcase its new Amazon Alexa capabilities at this week's CES 2017 event in Las Vegas.

Source: Press Release