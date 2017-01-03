Adam Feuerstein's 17 thoughts for biotech in 17

First off, will M&A pick up after a sharp drop in deals last year? The consensus says "yes," and an uptick is seen by investors as the most important tailwind for the sector this year. "I don't need to tell you what happens if deals don't materialize."

Drug pricing? Normally, Republican control of Congress and the White House would take this concern off the table, but these aren't normal times.

Biotech investor sentiment? It's lousy at the moment, which could be bullish as there may only be one direction for it to go.

Among the approval decisions and commercial launches to watch closely: Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Spinraza, Kite Pharma's (NASDAQ:KITE) KTE-C19, Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CTL019, Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca, Vertex Pharma's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Orkambi (Europe), Regeneron Pharma's (NASDAQ:REGN) dupilumab, Ariad Pharma's (NASDAQ:ARIA) brigatinib, Puma Biotech's (NYSE:PBYI) neratinib, Acadia Pharma's (NASDAQ:ACAD) Nuplazid, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) ocrelizumab, Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51, Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) niraparib, Neurocrine Biosciences' (NASDAQ:NBIX) Ingrezza and GW Pharma's (NASDAQ:GWPH) epidiolex.

Shareholder activism? It's been seven years since Carl Icahn took on Biogen. Should Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) managements be looking over their shoulder?

Read the full 17 here.

ETFs: IBB, XBI, BBH, FBT, HQL, PBE, LABU, BBC, BBP, LABD, UBIO, ZBIO, LABS