QEP Resources jumps on FBR upgrade

QEP Resources (QEP +3.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $24 price target, raised from $20, at FBR, which expects the stock to return to outperformance in the new year.

QEP lagged its benchmark index during H2 2016, which FBR attributes to investors penalizing the stock following a premium-priced Permian acquisition, but the firm believes the acreage is situated in one of the most prospective areas of the play.

QEP also could get a lift from a new play in the Permian, as well as its underappreciated exposure to natural gas, which quietly hit a two-year high last week.