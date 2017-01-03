Restaurant sector investors take cover ahead of key ICR conference

Restaurant stocks trade weak on some anxiety that preannouncement surprises may pop out in front of the ICR Exchange Conference next week.

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jake Bartlett reminds that last year Chipotle (CMG -0.5% ), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI -0.7% ) and Wingstop (WING -0.5% ) all preannounced right in front of ICR.

Leading decliners on the day include Jack in the Box (JACK -3.5% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -3.3% ), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST -2.6% ), Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD -2.6% ) and BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -2.8% ).

More than 25 restaurant companies are due to present at ICR on January 10-11.

