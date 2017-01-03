Barracuda Networks +3.6%; JMP Securities takes off Sell rating

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) is up 3.6% today, recovering some holiday-week doldrums after JMP Securities switched up its take and moved the stock from Market Underperform to Market Perform.

A heavy pullback compared to the rest of the market has reduced downside risk, Erik Suppiger says, and the company closed out the November quarter nicely.

The stock's still at a premium to peers, but it's justified due to the "attractive catalyst" of emerging cloud solutions. “We believe morale has improved and that the company’s increased focus on high-growth areas is beginning to bear fruit."