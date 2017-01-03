EU extends ChemChina-Syngenta merger decision by 10 working days

European Union antitrust regulators extend the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed acquisition of Syngenta (SYT +0.4% ) by 10 working days to April 12.

SYT says the two companies had asked for the extension to allow "sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals," and "remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure."

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the $43B takeover bid in October, saying the companies had not satisfied concerns over the deal.