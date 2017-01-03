Tegna names communications chief; sets licensing deal with Megaphone

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) has tapped Sunny Uberoi as the company's VP and chief communications officer.

Uberoi most recently was head of global communications for S&P Capital IQ, and had previously had responsibility working on rebranding J.D. Power ahead of its asset divestiture from S&P Global.

He'll report to CEO Gracia Martore and take over internal and external communications and public affairs.

Meanwhile, the company also set a licensing partnership with Megaphone TV in order to enable "second screen" viewer participation through polls, trivia and social media content.